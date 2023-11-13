Cabinet approves 2024 Budget proposals

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the 2024 Budget proposals.

Approval was received during the Cabinet meeting held this morning (13 Nov.).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2024, the country’s 78th Budget Speech, will be delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at 12 noon today, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Thereafter, the Second Reading debate of the 2024 Budget will be held for seven days from November 14 to 21, excluding Sundays.

Furthermore, the vote for the Second Reading of the Budget is scheduled to be held on November 21 at 6.00 p.m.