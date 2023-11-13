Cabinet approves 2024 Budget proposals

Cabinet approves 2024 Budget proposals

November 13, 2023   11:08 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the 2024 Budget proposals. 

Approval was received during the Cabinet meeting held this morning (13 Nov.).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2024, the country’s 78th Budget Speech, will be delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at 12 noon today, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Thereafter, the Second Reading debate of the 2024 Budget will be held for seven days from November 14 to 21, excluding Sundays.

Furthermore, the vote for the Second Reading of the Budget is scheduled to be held on November 21 at 6.00 p.m.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget