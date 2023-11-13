S. Korea to establish factories of worlds leading brands in Sri Lanka

November 13, 2023   11:46 am

South Korea has expressed their intentions and interest in establishing in Sri Lanka, the factories of industry-leading global brands in South Korea.

A discussion pertaining to the matter was held between the officials of the Ministry of Industries and South Korean delegates, who were on a visit to Sri Lanka recently. The discussion was headed by the ministry’s secretary Mrs. Thilaka Jayasundara.

The South Korean delegation has also mentioned that it intends to establish factories for at least 80 different industries in Sri Lanka, focusing mainly on the production of electronic equipment and automotive spare parts, the Department of Government Information (DGI) said.

