President Ranil arrives at parliament to deliver 2024 Budget speech

President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the parliamentary complex a short while ago and is expected to deliver the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2024 or the ‘Budget Speech’ shortly.

According to the Appropriation Act of 2024, the total government expenditure is approximately Rs. 7,833 billion, of which Rs. 3,861 billion has been allocated for Government Service Expenditure.

Moreover, to authorize the receipt of funds from within or outside of Sri Lanka during the financial year 2024, the limit of the amount of loan taken should not exceed 3,900 billion rupees pertaining to the 2024 fiscal year.

Post submitting this Appropriation Bill to the Parliament (first reading), it was submitted to the Committee on Public Finance of Parliament for which the related approval was received on November 09.



