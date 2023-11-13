Govt. made a historic decision in 2024 budget - Pavithra Wanniarachchi

Govt. made a historic decision in 2024 budget - Pavithra Wanniarachchi

November 13, 2023   11:56 am

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the government has arrived at a ‘historic decision’ in the 2024 budget, which is slated to be presented to the Parliament today (13).

Speaking to the media following the Cabinet meeting held this morning, the minister expressed that people can expect proposal that will boost the country’s economy through all sectors through this budget.

“We are very happy at this time. This is a budget that will uplift the economy of the country very effectively”.

“There is a historical decision to rectify the injustice done to the people in upcountry by the Waste Land Act and to provide them land deeds”, the minister said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget