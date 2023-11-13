Govt. made a historic decision in 2024 budget - Pavithra Wanniarachchi

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the government has arrived at a ‘historic decision’ in the 2024 budget, which is slated to be presented to the Parliament today (13).

Speaking to the media following the Cabinet meeting held this morning, the minister expressed that people can expect proposal that will boost the country’s economy through all sectors through this budget.

“We are very happy at this time. This is a budget that will uplift the economy of the country very effectively”.

“There is a historical decision to rectify the injustice done to the people in upcountry by the Waste Land Act and to provide them land deeds”, the minister said.