Date fixed for hearing of contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha

The Court of Appeal on Monday (13 Nov.) fixed the date for the hearing of three petitions against State Minister Sanath Nishantha under charges of contempt of court.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal today ordered for the relevant petitions to be heard on 31 January 2024.

The relevant order was issued by Appellate Court Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola, when the matter was taken up before the court this morning.

Charges were filed against the State Minister, alleging that he had tarnished the honour and the image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while speaking during a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters on 23 August 2022.

The petitions were filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijith Kumara and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka.