Budget 2024: Rs. 2bn allotted to construct Hingurakgoda International Airport

A financial allocation of Rs. 02 billion will be made for the basic activities of the construction of Hingurakgoda International Airport, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, while presenting the 2024 budget to the Parliament today (13).

This decision was taken in consideration of the fact that construction activities of the proposed airport are yet to be implemented, although there have been discussions on various scales for some time, Wickremesinghe mentioned.