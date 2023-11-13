Budget 2024: Rs. 2bn allotted to construct Hingurakgoda International Airport

Budget 2024: Rs. 2bn allotted to construct Hingurakgoda International Airport

November 13, 2023   02:31 pm

A financial allocation of Rs. 02 billion will be made for the basic activities of the construction of Hingurakgoda International Airport, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, while presenting the 2024 budget to the Parliament today (13).

This decision was taken in consideration of the fact that construction activities of the proposed airport are yet to be implemented, although there have been discussions on various scales for some time, Wickremesinghe mentioned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget