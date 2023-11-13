Budget 2024 commits Rs. 500mn to boost English literacy by 2034

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, delivering the 2024 Budget Speech today (13), pledged to allocate Rs. 500 million to develop a national program to enhance English literacy in Sri Lanka.

He said this ten-year program aims to provide English literacy to all citizens by 2034.

Speaking further, the Head of State noted that the country’s youth who are not eligible for university education should be given opportunities to obtain local and foreign jobs.

He pointed out the importance of creating opportunities for adults working in the public and private sectors to obtain new knowledge.

As such, the President proposed to allocate Rs. 150 million to the Sri Lanka Foundation for the necessary technical and physical modernization projects for conducting training courses and delivering services.