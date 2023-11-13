President Ranil proposes to establish Revenue Authority

President Ranil proposes to establish Revenue Authority

November 13, 2023   03:04 pm

Presenting 2024 Budget proposals, President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged today (13) to establish a new Revenue Authority to boost the effectiveness of the revenue administration expedite reforms.

“While many efforts have been made recently to increase government revenue, several recent reform measures have failed. Accordingly, considering international experience to increase the effectiveness of revenue administration, expedite reforms, provide solutions to human resources-related issues by avoiding obstacles such as outdated government regulations, and prepare a modern, efficient, and uninterrupted revenue administration system, I propose to establish a new Revenue Authority.”

He further proposed to form a special project team under the Ministry of Finance to coordinate the establishment of this Revenue Authority.

The Head of State also proposed that a special project committee be established to coordinate matters in relation to the establishment of the Revenue Authority.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)