President Ranil proposes to establish Revenue Authority

Presenting 2024 Budget proposals, President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged today (13) to establish a new Revenue Authority to boost the effectiveness of the revenue administration expedite reforms.

“While many efforts have been made recently to increase government revenue, several recent reform measures have failed. Accordingly, considering international experience to increase the effectiveness of revenue administration, expedite reforms, provide solutions to human resources-related issues by avoiding obstacles such as outdated government regulations, and prepare a modern, efficient, and uninterrupted revenue administration system, I propose to establish a new Revenue Authority.”

He further proposed to form a special project team under the Ministry of Finance to coordinate the establishment of this Revenue Authority.

The Head of State also proposed that a special project committee be established to coordinate matters in relation to the establishment of the Revenue Authority.