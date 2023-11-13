Former CEA Chairman granted bail in bribery case

Former CEA Chairman granted bail in bribery case

November 13, 2023   03:10 pm

The former Chairman of the Central Environment Authority (CEA), who was arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10 million, has been granted bail.

Accordingly, ex-CEA Chairman Supun Shashendra Pathirage was ordered released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up this afternoon (13 Nov.).

Meanwhile, the two other arrestees were further remanded until 24 November.

The CEA Chairman was suspended from service on 12 November, after he was arrested on 10 November, for reportedly soliciting a bribe.

Pathirage and two others were arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10 million. They had reportedly accepted the bribe within the premises of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for a project being carried out by the CEA.

