SLPP policies should be included in budget proposals - Namal

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa alleges that most of the proposals presented to the Parliament through the 2024 budget speech today (13) were included in last year’s budget as well.

Speaking to the media following 2024 Budget Speech delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament this afternoon, MP Rajapaksa stressed that it is questionable whether these proposals have been practically fulfilled at the ground level or not, as the same matter is being included in the budget proposals twice.

“So we are observing whether this year’s budget will also be limited to a speech only.”

“After studying this in the coming period, we hope to present our ideas regarding this budget in the upcoming parliamentary debate. Let’s see if the President accepts them”, he added.

Furthermore, Namal Rajapaksa said: “He has come as the Finance Minister of the SLPP government. Therefore, our policies should be included in the budget proposals.”