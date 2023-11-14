Fairly heavy showers forecast in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says the low-level atmospheric disturbance over the island still persists due to the influence of low-pressure area development in the South-west Bay of Bengal.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the coastal areas of Northern, North-Western, Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, North-central and Northern provinces, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.