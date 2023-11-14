SLC officials summoned before COPE today

SLC officials summoned before COPE today

November 14, 2023   09:31 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials are slated to make an appearance before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) today (Nov.14).

COPE chairman MP Ranjith Bandara said today’s meeting would commence at 2:00 p.m.

According to him, 2 special reports and the recommendations made by previous COPE members are planned to be taken up for scrutiny.

The national cricket governing body has been summoned for COPE meetings chaired by former MP Sunil Handunnetti and Prof. Charitha Herath.

As such, the Auditor General’s report on SLC, which is to be taken up today, may also include the recommendations made by previous COPE chairpersons.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Customs officials have been issued summons to appear before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) on November 17. 

