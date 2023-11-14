Employees body found in lavatory of Gampola Zonal Education Office

November 14, 2023   11:54 am

The body of a man has been found inside the lavatory of the Gampola Zonal Education Office.

The deceased person was a 44-year-old office assistant attached to the Gampola Zonal Education Office and a resident of the Rathmalkaduwa area of Gampola, the police said.

Gampola Police has initiated an investigation last evening (13) based on information received thus far.

The body has been placed at the mortuary of Gampola Hospital to carry out the post-mortem examination as per the orders of the Coroner of Gampola, after the deceased’s relatives identified the body.

Further investigations are underway into the death of the said staff member of the Gampola zonal education office.

