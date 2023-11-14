CEB expands e-billing system to more areas

November 14, 2023   12:35 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced today (Nov.14) that it plans to implement the e-billing system in 5 more areas.

As such, the CEB customers residing in Dehiwala, Kelaniya, Sri Jayewardenepura, Matara and Ambalangoda areas will exclusively receive their electricity bills in a digital format, either through SMS or e-mail.

This marks the discontinuation of the conventional practice of issuing printed paper bills, the state-owned utility said in a statement.

The CEB is encouraging all its customers nationwide to promptly register for this convenient service, as the issuance of printed paper bills will gradually be suspended in the coming months.

• SMS registration: Type REGfollowed by the A/C Number and send it to 1987

• Online registration: Visit http://ebill.ceb.lk and follow the instructions

The CEB said this initiative is expected to save approximately 100 million sheets of paper annually. “In light of this significant environmental impact, we invite all our customers to join us in embracing this digital transformation and take advantage of the CEB’s digital services ahead of the mandatory rollout.”

