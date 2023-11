A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has rocked the seas southeast of Sri Lanka this afternoon (Nov.14).

The earthquake was reported 1,326km off Colombo at around 12:31 IST at a depth of 10km, the National Centre for Seismology of India said in a post on X.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10KM, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka.”