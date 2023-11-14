SriLankan Airlines introduces self-check-in kiosks, baggage drop at BIA

SriLankan Airlines introduces self-check-in kiosks, baggage drop at BIA

November 14, 2023   02:10 pm

SriLankan Airlines has advanced its passenger services at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with the introduction of self-service check-in and self-bag-drop services. 

This initiative is set to redefine the travel experience, placing convenience and efficiency at the forefront, Sri Lanka’s national carrier said in a statement.

The new self-service kiosks aim to minimize waiting times during peak periods, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate through the check-in process and swiftly proceed to Emigration. Frequent travellers, in particular, will appreciate the streamlined check-in procedure facilitated by the user-friendly self-service kiosks with self-bag drop located in the departure terminal of BIA, it added.
 
Accordingly, passengers will be able to independently complete the entire check-in process, including flight check-in, seat selection, and the printing of boarding passes and bag tags. Following this, they can effortlessly drop off their luggage at the self-bag-drop facility, proceeding directly to the boarding gates after emigration clearance.

Senior Manager of Airport and Ground Handling, Deepal Pallegangoda, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “As the official ground handler for all airlines operating out of BIA, SriLankan Airlines handles over 550,000 passengers and their luggage monthly. The introduction of these self-service facilities not only sets a new standard for airport convenience but also enables us to manage the check-in process more efficiently to meet the demands of our growing passenger numbers.”
 
This venture is in alignment with SriLankan Airlines’ broader digitalization strategy, supporting the IATA Fast Travel initiative to enhance the overall travel experience. With this implementation, SriLankan Airlines proudly assumes the position of a regional pioneer in adopting self-service technologies for international travel, according to SriLankan Airlines.

Group Head of Information Technology of SriLankan Airlines, Chamara Perera, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “We are ecstatic to equip our airline’s hub with the best-in-class self-service technology, elevating passengers’ pre-flight experience to another level. This initiative not only allows travellers flying out of BIA to bypass queues at the check-in counters entirely but also marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka’s roadmap to digitally transform the country’s airports. As the national carrier, we are proud to lead this project, enhancing the passenger experience on our journey towards contactless travel.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sugar shortage reported in local market as vendors reject control price

Sugar shortage reported in local market as vendors reject control price

Sugar shortage reported in local market as vendors reject control price

World Diabetes Day: Experts raise concerns over increasing number of diabetic patients

World Diabetes Day: Experts raise concerns over increasing number of diabetic patients

One youth killed, another critical in sword attack in Talawakelle

One youth killed, another critical in sword attack in Talawakelle

Debate on Second Reading of 2024 Budget begins in Parliament

Debate on Second Reading of 2024 Budget begins in Parliament

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Govt and opposition MPs express views on 2024 Budget proposals (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on 2024 Budget proposals (English)

Govt employees to receive increased allowances from 2024  President (English)

Govt employees to receive increased allowances from 2024  President (English)

President Ranil presents 2024 Budget in Parliament, announces several relief measures (English)

President Ranil presents 2024 Budget in Parliament, announces several relief measures (English)