SriLankan Airlines introduces self-check-in kiosks, baggage drop at BIA

SriLankan Airlines has advanced its passenger services at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with the introduction of self-service check-in and self-bag-drop services.

This initiative is set to redefine the travel experience, placing convenience and efficiency at the forefront, Sri Lanka’s national carrier said in a statement.

The new self-service kiosks aim to minimize waiting times during peak periods, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate through the check-in process and swiftly proceed to Emigration. Frequent travellers, in particular, will appreciate the streamlined check-in procedure facilitated by the user-friendly self-service kiosks with self-bag drop located in the departure terminal of BIA, it added.



Accordingly, passengers will be able to independently complete the entire check-in process, including flight check-in, seat selection, and the printing of boarding passes and bag tags. Following this, they can effortlessly drop off their luggage at the self-bag-drop facility, proceeding directly to the boarding gates after emigration clearance.

Senior Manager of Airport and Ground Handling, Deepal Pallegangoda, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “As the official ground handler for all airlines operating out of BIA, SriLankan Airlines handles over 550,000 passengers and their luggage monthly. The introduction of these self-service facilities not only sets a new standard for airport convenience but also enables us to manage the check-in process more efficiently to meet the demands of our growing passenger numbers.”



This venture is in alignment with SriLankan Airlines’ broader digitalization strategy, supporting the IATA Fast Travel initiative to enhance the overall travel experience. With this implementation, SriLankan Airlines proudly assumes the position of a regional pioneer in adopting self-service technologies for international travel, according to SriLankan Airlines.

Group Head of Information Technology of SriLankan Airlines, Chamara Perera, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “We are ecstatic to equip our airline’s hub with the best-in-class self-service technology, elevating passengers’ pre-flight experience to another level. This initiative not only allows travellers flying out of BIA to bypass queues at the check-in counters entirely but also marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka’s roadmap to digitally transform the country’s airports. As the national carrier, we are proud to lead this project, enhancing the passenger experience on our journey towards contactless travel.”