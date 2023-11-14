Six women attempting to travel overseas for employment on tourist visas blacklisted

November 14, 2023   02:57 pm

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) recently arrested two persons for attempting to send six women to Dubai for employment, on tourist visas.

Accordingly, the two suspects, identified as residents of Welegoda in Matara and Ashokapura in Mihintale, were arrested and produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on 11 November, after which they were remanded until 14 November.

On 11 November, a group of six women had attempted to leave for Dubai on tourist visas, albeit they were travelling for employment prospects. The Safe Migration Promotion Unit (SMPU) stationed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, however, upon a suspicion, had questioned the group in question.

The women were then turned away from the airport, while the SLBFE also temporarily blacklisted all six passports, preventing the group from travelling abroad until the suspension is lifted.

