Ceypetco seeks term gasoil supplies for 2024 delivery

November 14, 2023   03:14 pm

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) is seeking to buy term supplies of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery between February and June next year, a tender document on the company’s website showed.

The state-owned refiner is looking to buy a total of 1.12 million barrels of cargoes, split into four 280,000-barrel lots, for delivery within the five-month window.

The tender closes on Dec. 12, with validity up to Feb. 10 that could be extended further, the document showed.

The company in July sought term deliveries between November and February next year, which some traders saying it should have been awarded at high premiums to Middle East price quotes.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

