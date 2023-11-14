GMOA unhappy with budget proposals; Nurses demand salary hike from January

GMOA unhappy with budget proposals; Nurses demand salary hike from January

November 14, 2023   04:49 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) alleges that the government has not presented any of the proposals which were previously discussed and agreed with their union, through the 2024 Budget.

Joining a press briefing held this morning (14), Secretary of the GMOA Dr. Haritha Aluthge highlighted that they are paying special attention to what the government’s policy is with regard to doctors.

“One thing that can be seen in this budget is that there is a huge gap between what the government promised us and what was read out. There is no proper explanation even from the authorities regarding that gap.”

“What we asked the government was to provide economic justice for the doctors. At first glance, we do not see that a solution has been presented through the budget to get the required amount of stimulation for that purpose”, Dr. Aluthge emphasized.

“We look forward to an explanation from the authorities regarding this during the next few days. We hope to be patient and wait for the response from the authorities within these two or three days.”

He mentioned that following the consideration of the government’s response, the Central Committee of the GMOA will meet and decide on their future actions.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Secretary of the All Ceylon Nurses’ Association S.B. Mediwatta, also speaking to reporters, demanded that the salary increment of all health sector employees needs to come into effect from 01 January 2024.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sugar shortage reported in local market as vendors reject control price

Sugar shortage reported in local market as vendors reject control price

Sugar shortage reported in local market as vendors reject control price

World Diabetes Day: Experts raise concerns over increasing number of diabetic patients

World Diabetes Day: Experts raise concerns over increasing number of diabetic patients

One youth killed, another critical in sword attack in Talawakelle

One youth killed, another critical in sword attack in Talawakelle

Debate on Second Reading of 2024 Budget begins in Parliament

Debate on Second Reading of 2024 Budget begins in Parliament

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Govt and opposition MPs express views on 2024 Budget proposals (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on 2024 Budget proposals (English)

Govt employees to receive increased allowances from 2024  President (English)

Govt employees to receive increased allowances from 2024  President (English)

President Ranil presents 2024 Budget in Parliament, announces several relief measures (English)

President Ranil presents 2024 Budget in Parliament, announces several relief measures (English)