Body of 24-year-old teacher found in Bolgoda Lake

November 14, 2023   06:30 pm

The body of a 24-year-old male, identified as a teacher at a leading school in Colombo, was found floating in the Bolgoda Lake this morning (14 Nov.), police said.

The deceased, who had been reported missing since Monday morning (13 Nov.), was found on the bank of the Bolgoda Lake, down Madakissa Road in the Panadura area.

It is reported that he had allegedly lost a large sum of money due to a pyramid scheme, whose operations were recently suspended in Sri Lanka, and that the suitcase the deceased had been carrying when he left his home, was found at another location.

Accordingly, further investigations into the death of the 24-year-old are being carried out by Panadura North Police.

