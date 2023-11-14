Multi-day boats warned of very rough seas in South-east Bay of Bengal

The Department of Meteorology on Tuesday (14 Nov.) issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for multi-day boats in the South-east area of the Bay of Bengal, warning of strong winds and rough seas due to the possibility of the low-pressure area intensifying into a depression.

Issuing an advisory in this regard, the Department explained that a low-pressure area had formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Island this morning (14), and is likely to move west-northwest wards and intensify into a depression over west Central Bay of Bengal over the next 24hours.

Accordingly, the department warned that wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 50-55 kmph in sea areas between (10N - 15 N) and between (85E – 91E), while heavy showers or thundershowers and rough or very rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

Thus, naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (10N - 15 N) and between (85E – 91E) during the next 24 hours, while boats that are already out at the aforementioned sea regions have been advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

The Meteorology Department further warned the fishing and naval community to remain vigilant about future forecasts issued by the department in this regard.