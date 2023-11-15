Sports Minister denies PMD report on Cabinet decision regarding interim committees

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says the statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD) needs to be corrected.

In a statement, the lawmaker said there was no discussion or Cabinet directive as to the future appointments to the interim committees.

Earlier on Tuesday (Nov.14), the PMD issued a media release mentioning that moving forward, the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers is mandatory to appoint interim committees.

It further read that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had instructed the chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee to make decisions pertaining to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) suspension of SLC membership.

This ministerial sub-committee was formed on November 06, under the chairmanship of Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry to look into the gazette issued by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe announcing the appointment of an Interim Committee for SLC and the future activities of the cricket governing body.

The four-member panel also consists of Tiran Alles, Minister of Public Security; Manusha Nanayakkara, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment; and Kanchana Wijesekara, Minister of Power and Energy.