Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 15, 2023   07:43 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and Northwestern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces, it said.

Showers will occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Seas Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar may be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

