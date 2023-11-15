An appeal has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the Appeals Court on State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary membership.

The appeal was put forward by social activist Oshala Herath, two weeks after the petition he had filed over Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat and citizenship was dismissed by the Appeals Court.

Naming State Minister Gamage and several others as the respondent of his appeal, Herath said he had previously filed a petition alleging that the lawmaker is unqualified to hold parliamentary membership in Sri Lanka, as she also holds British citizenship.

However, a three-member judge bench of the Appeals Court delivered a split 3-2 decision on October 31 and dismissed it, subject to a fee.

Accordingly, Herath has now sought a Supreme Court order determining that the Appeals Court ruling is unlawful and that State Minister Gamage is not qualified to hold parliamentary membership.