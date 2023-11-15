SLC files defamation lawsuit against Sports Minister, seeks Rs. 2.4bn in damages

November 15, 2023   12:37 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says it has initiated legal action against Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe over the ‘defamatory statements’ he has made in respect of the cricket governing body.

In a media release published today, the national cricket governing body said its President, Vice President and Treasurer on Monday (Nov.13) jointly filed a defamation lawsuit against the lawmaker, seeking damages adding up to Rs. 2.4 billion.

“In response to the persistent and damaging defamatory statements made by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka Cricket has taken a decisive step to protect its reputation and integrity.”

SLC notes that the ‘continuous dissemination of false and harmful statements’ by Minister Ranasinghe has caused substantial harm to the image of Sri Lanka Cricket, both domestically and internationally.

“Sri Lanka Cricket represented by its top leadership, is committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and fair play in all its endeavors.”

According to the cricket governing body, the legal action aims to rectify the unwarranted damage inflicted on its standing in the sporting community.

SLC’s Executive Committee believes that this step is necessary to safeguard the reputation of the organization and its members, the statement read further.

The cricket governing body reiterated that it remains focused on promoting the spirit of the game, fostering a positive environment for players, officials, and fans alike.

“The legal proceedings initiated against the Sports Minister underscore the organization’s dedication to upholding its principles and protecting its stakeholders from baseless allegations.”

