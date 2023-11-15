Advisory issued as low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies

The Meteorology Department today (Nov.15) issued a warning for strong winds and rough seas over Bay of Bengal sea areas.

The advisory read that the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Island has intensified into a depression and lay centred at 8:30 a.m. today (Nov.15) over West Central Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.5°N and longitude 86.8°E.

It is likely to move north and north-westward and intensify into a deep depression over West-central Bay of Bengal Sea area tomorrow morning.

Accordingly, the wind speed will be 40-45kmph and can increase to 50-60kmph in sea areas between 10N-19N and between 82E-90E.

Meanwhile, heavy showers or thundershowers and rough or very rough seas can also be expected in aforementioned sea areas.