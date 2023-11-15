Sri Lanka Cricket summoned before COPE again

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has once again been summoned to appear before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) at the end of this month.

Accordingly, SLC was summoned to appear before the Committee on 23 and 28 November, the Communications Department of Parliament said.

The cricket board had also appeared before COPE yesterday (14 November), during which two special reports and the recommendations made by previous COPE members were taken up for scrutiny.