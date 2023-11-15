Section of expressway closed due to lorry accident

The section of the Southern Expressway lanes towards Colombo have been closed between Dodangoda and Gelanigama interchanges due to a lorry toppling and blocking the road.

Motorists are advised to exit from Dodangoda interchange, travel along the Matugama-Kalutara road and re-enter from Gelanigama or proceed to Colombo along Galle Road, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

The Director General of the RDA said that a lorry traveling from Matara towards Kottawa had toppled across the road near the 20.7km post between Dodangoda and Gelanigama on the expressway.

He said that they intend to reopen at least one of the lanes after midnight today.