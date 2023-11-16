Showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces with fairly heavy showers above 50mm likely at some places in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Central provinces after 02.00 p.m.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Winds will be Northerly to North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50)kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.