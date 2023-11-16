President makes several appointments to achieve welfare benefit targets

November 16, 2023   09:59 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed all District Secretaries as Additional Welfare Commissioners in order to carry out the purposes mentioned in the Welfare Benefits Act.

The Head of the State has made the relevant appointments under the powers vested to him as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Meanwhile, it is reported that all the Divisional Secretaries have also been appointed to the positions of Deputy Welfare Commissioners.

The appointments are in effect from November 01, 2023.

The Welfare Benefits Board will assign duties to these newly appointed Additional Welfare Commissioners and Deputy Welfare Commissioners, as per sources.

