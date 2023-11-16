SLPP will support 2024 Budget  Mahinda

SLPP will support 2024 Budget  Mahinda

November 16, 2023   10:32 am

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has assured his support towards the successful implementation of the 2024 Budget.

Emphasising that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is a political party associated with the government, Rajapaksa assured that the political party will not act in a manner that would hinder the success of the 2024 Budget.

Speaking further in this regard, SLPP MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the SLPP will only highlight any discrepancies in the Budget, but they will continue to support it.

“It is the duty of the Opposition to defeat the Bill. But it is our duty to identify any discrepancies in the Bill, and point them out”, he said, adding that the problem did not lie with the Budget nor its proposals, but its implementation.

“The Budget is not a bad one, but the problem is that the proposals included in the Budget are not implemented properly. Several proposals in this Budget were also stated in last year’s Budget”.

