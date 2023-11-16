Education Ministry calls for immediate report after school wall collapse killed a student

The Ministry of Education has directed the relevant authorities to carry out an investigation into the tragic incident of a primary student being killed and several others being injured after a wall at a school in Wellampitiya collapsed on a group of students yesterday (15).

Accordingly, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha has instructed the officials of the Zonal Education Office to conduct an investigation regarding the matter and to provide an immediate report.

Thus, the Jayawardenapura Zonal Education Office stated that they will immediately initiate an investigation regarding the incident.

A 06-year-old student was reportedly dead while five other students were injured after a wall of a school in Wellampitiya collapsed on the group of students on Wednesday (15).

Accordingly, five students were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital, while another was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the five students receiving treatment at the National Hospital is in critical condition, and that the student admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has not sustained serious injuries.

However, following this incident, a group of local residents had attacked the principal of the school.

Due to the unrest, the academic activities of the school have been temporarily suspended, and will recommence on Monday (Nov. 20).