Education Ministry calls for immediate report after school wall collapse killed a student

Education Ministry calls for immediate report after school wall collapse killed a student

November 16, 2023   10:49 am

The Ministry of Education has directed the relevant authorities to carry out an investigation into the tragic incident of a primary student being killed and several others being injured after a wall at a school in Wellampitiya collapsed on a group of students yesterday (15).

Accordingly, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha has instructed the officials of the Zonal Education Office to conduct an investigation regarding the matter and to provide an immediate report.

Thus, the Jayawardenapura Zonal Education Office stated that they will immediately initiate an investigation regarding the incident.

A 06-year-old student was reportedly dead while five other students were injured after a wall of a school in Wellampitiya collapsed on the group of students on Wednesday (15).

Accordingly, five students were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital, while another was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the five students receiving treatment at the National Hospital is in critical condition, and that the student admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has not sustained serious injuries.

However, following this incident, a group of local residents had attacked the principal of the school. 

Due to the unrest, the academic activities of the school have been temporarily suspended, and will recommence on Monday (Nov. 20).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Economic growth of 1.8% expected in 2024 - Finance State Minister (English)

Economic growth of 1.8% expected in 2024 - Finance State Minister (English)

Public Entertainment Classification Board to be formed in lieu of Public Performance Board (English)

Public Entertainment Classification Board to be formed in lieu of Public Performance Board (English)

Providing tax relief not possible in 2024 - Treasury Secretary (English)

Providing tax relief not possible in 2024 - Treasury Secretary (English)

2024 Budget's success 'inherently tied' to timely execution  Ceylon Chamber (English)

2024 Budget's success 'inherently tied' to timely execution  Ceylon Chamber (English)

Youth arrested after abducting former girlfriend's 7-year-old niece

Youth arrested after abducting former girlfriend's 7-year-old niece

MP Patali Champika warns Sri Lanka at risk of another 'social explosion' next year

MP Patali Champika warns Sri Lanka at risk of another 'social explosion' next year

SLC files defamation lawsuit against Sports Minister seeking Rs. 2.4bn in damages

SLC files defamation lawsuit against Sports Minister seeking Rs. 2.4bn in damages