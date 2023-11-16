CAA collects over Rs. 200 mn as fines thus far in 2023

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has collected over Rs. 200 million as fines from raids carried out across the island thus far in 2023.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs. 220 million has been collected as fines from raids conducted by the CAA across the island from January to October 2023.

The CAA explained that the fees were levied for various illegal activities such as hoarding stocks, selling good at prices higher than the relevant Maximum Retail Prices (MRP), selling expired goods and not displaying the prices of goods being sold.

They further noted that of the 22,000 raids conducted between January and October, 19,000 have ended in court cases being filed against the respective persons.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs.400,000 was collected as fines on Wednesday (15 Nov.), during raids carried out in the Polonaruwa and Nuwara Eliya districts, the CAA revealed.