Kush cannabis worth Rs. 60mn seized, one person arrested

November 16, 2023   02:34 pm

Sri Lanka Customs have seized a consignment of 6 kilograms of Kush cannabis, which had reportedly been sent from Canada, to an address in Ganemulla.

Accordingly, one person was arrested while attempting to clear the relevant parcel at the Orugodawatta Customs Inspection Terminal.

The stock of Kush cannabis has been valued at Rs. 60 million, Sri Lanka Customs reported, adding that the arrestee, and the stock of narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations. 

The parcel had arrived in Sri Lanka on 25 October, and had been detained by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Revenue Inspection Unit on suspicion of its contents, after which subsequent investigations, carried out together with the PNB, lead to the recovery of the stock of drugs.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyamabalapitiya, who visited the said Inspection Terminal on Thursday (16 Nov.), revealed that two other such consignments had also been sent from Italy and America recently, in which 35 kilograms of hashish and 10.5 kilograms of Kush cannabis had been seized by the Sri Lanka Customs, respectively.

The State Minister further revealed that over 50 kilograms of cannabis and hashish have been seized by the Sri Lanka Customs over the last three months.

