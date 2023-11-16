Passenger arrested aboard flight at BIA with gold worth Rs. 110mn

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on Thursday (16 Nov.) morning, for attempting to smuggle nearly 6.5 kilograms of gold, in gel form, into the country.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Kompannavidiya, had reportedly arrived from Dubai at 01:40 a.m. today, following which Sri Lanka Customs officers had boarded the flight, and taken the suspect and his luggage into custody, based on prior intelligence received.

A total of 6 kilograms and 423 grams of gold, in gel form, was found contained inside 16 capsules concealed in the suspect’s luggage, and has been estimated to be valued at Rs. 110 million.

Accordingly, the stock of gold has been sent to the Government Analyst, while measures were also taken to obtain a report on the suspect’s mobile phone call logs.

Measures are also underway to produce the suspect before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, until the said reports have been received by the Sri Lanka Customs officers at the BIA.