17-year-old monk stabs police constable in Deniyaya

A police constable has reportedly been stabbed in the neck with a sharp weapon allegedly by a teenage Buddhist monk in the Pallegama area of the Deniyaya Police Division this afternoon (Nov. 16).

The police officer, who is attached to Deniyaya Police Station, had been attacked near the Sambodhi elders’ home on the Gangoda Road, in Pallegama, while he was on his way for an errand on his personal motorcycle, police said.

The victim, who is a resident of the Katuwana area, was critically injured in the attack, and was rushed to the Deniyaya Base Hospital, and later transferred to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Police stated that preliminary inquiries have uncovered that the policeman in question, a 37-year-old married man, had been involved in an extramarital affair with the 26-year-old sister of the teenage monk, who has carried out this attack.

It is reported that the monk had contacted the police constable over the phone this morning (16), and that the duo had met at the location of the incident, based on a request made by the suspect, the police said.

Police revealed following an argument between the two of them, the 17-year-old monk had stabbed the cop in the neck area with a knife which he had been concealing inside his bag.

The suspected monk has been arrested by the officers of Deniyaya Police, which is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.