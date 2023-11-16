President invites Sri Lankan diasporas to invest in new universities

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended an invitation to the Sinhala and Tamil diaspora in foreign countries and urged them to consider investing in new universities as a means of supporting education for the country’s children, emphasizing a shared responsibility for the nation’s progress.

Wickremesinghe made this remark during the 10th commemoration of the late R. I. T. Alles at the BMICH in Colombo today (Nov. 16), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).