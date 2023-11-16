The Former Director of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Roshan Perera expressed that the 2024 Budget, which was presented to the Parliament recently, is observed to be mainly focused on continuing the macro-economic stability that Sri Lanka has achieved over the past few months.

Joining the “At Hydepark” current affairs programme on Ada Derana 24, she also noted that through the proposed budget, the government should also focus on providing more room for economic growth through the country’s fiscal policy.

She further observed that, as per this budget proposal regarding tax revenue, the challenging objective of achieving targets will be crucial to keeping abreast with the Extended Fund Facility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).