Ex-CBSL Director says achieving budget targets will be crucial for IMFs EFF

Ex-CBSL Director says achieving budget targets will be crucial for IMFs EFF

November 16, 2023   07:25 pm

The Former Director of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Roshan Perera expressed that the 2024 Budget, which was presented to the Parliament recently, is observed to be mainly focused on continuing the macro-economic stability that Sri Lanka has achieved over the past few months.

Joining the “At Hydepark” current affairs programme on Ada Derana 24, she also noted that through the proposed budget, the government should also focus on providing more room for economic growth through the country’s fiscal policy.

She further observed that, as per this budget proposal regarding tax revenue, the challenging objective of achieving targets will be crucial to keeping abreast with the Extended Fund Facility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.16

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.16

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Economic growth of 1.8% expected in 2024 - Finance State Minister (English)

Economic growth of 1.8% expected in 2024 - Finance State Minister (English)

Public Entertainment Classification Board to be formed in lieu of Public Performance Board (English)

Public Entertainment Classification Board to be formed in lieu of Public Performance Board (English)

Providing tax relief not possible in 2024 - Treasury Secretary (English)

Providing tax relief not possible in 2024 - Treasury Secretary (English)

2024 Budget's success 'inherently tied' to timely execution  Ceylon Chamber (English)

2024 Budget's success 'inherently tied' to timely execution  Ceylon Chamber (English)

Youth arrested after abducting former girlfriend's 7-year-old niece

Youth arrested after abducting former girlfriend's 7-year-old niece