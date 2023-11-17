Grade 5 Scholarship Exam results released

The results of the 2023 Grade 5 scholarship examination have been released online, the Department of Examination announced.

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the department’s official websites: www.doenets.lk.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on 15 October at 2,888 exam centers across the island, with an estimated total of 337,956 candidates having sat for the exam.

Attached below are the cut-off marks for the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exams:

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam cut-off marks by Adaderana Online on Scribd