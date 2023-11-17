Train operations on Upcountry Line disrupted by earth slip

Train operations on Upcountry Line disrupted by earth slip

November 17, 2023   07:55 am

Train operations on the Upcountry Line have been disrupted by an earth slip this morning (Nov.17).

According to reports, the mound of earth had collapsed on to the tracks near the Diyatalawa railway station.

According to reports, one train had stalled and gotten stuck in the mud and rocks after the engine operators failed to notice the blocked railway tracks.

Measures are underway to clear the blocked stretch of the railway tracks and to bring the train operations to normalcy.

