Afternoon thundershowers possible today

November 17, 2023   08:56 am

Showers or thundershowers are anticipated in many provinces after 01:00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Nov.17).

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva province.

Showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Northern Province in the morning as well.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanthurai. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Winds will be northerly to north-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

