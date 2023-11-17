Over 2,500 new nurses receive appointments today

November 17, 2023   01:53 pm

Letters of appointment are handed over to 2,519 newly recruited nurses today (Nov. 17).

The Ministry of Health mentioned that the event is held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Accordingly, the student nurses, who were registered for the academic year 2018, commenced training in January, 2020 and successfully completed it, are receiving their letters of appointment.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry highlighted the total number of nursing officers in country’s health service will now add up to 45,000 with these new recruits.

