INS Kora departs island after brief visit

November 17, 2023   02:08 pm

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kora, which made a port call in Colombo on Thursday (Nov.16) has departed the island today (Nov.17) on successful completion of her visit.

The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship in compliance with time-honored naval traditions, at the port of Colombo.

The vessel, measuring 91.1 meters in length, is a Missile Corvette belonging to the Indian Navy and she is manned by a crew of 125, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, Commander R.M. Nambiar, the Commanding Officer of INS Kora, called on Rear Admiral Saman Perera, Commander Western Naval Area, and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on November 16.

During their stay in the island, the crew of INS Kora explored some of the tourist attractions in Colombo, the Navy added.

