Sri Lankan govt. expresses regret over comments targeting BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The Sri Lankan government, expressing its regret, has condemned the statements targeting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, ICC officials and other ICC member countries.

Taking into X (formerly Twitter), Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the government is committed to hosting and facilitating the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup as previously planned and vowed to work with the ICC to resolve the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Furthermore, he highlighted that after the conclusion of discussions with the stakeholders, the Cabinet sub-committee would submit the recommendations and proposals on the path to resolving the suspension, administration and legal structure, good governance, transparency, accountability and development of the sport across all levels.

Wijesekera told the parliament today that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had telephoned the ACC President and expressed regret over the remarks blaming him for the collapse of Sri Lankan cricket.

“We cannot point fingers at him, or other countries, for the shortcomings of our institutions. It is a wrong assumption,” he commented further.

Earlier this week, former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga slammed the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah for ruining the Sri Lankan cricket, following the debacle over Sri Lanka’s miserable World Cup campaign.

“Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC,” Arjuna Ranatunga was quoted by local media.

“Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket,” Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup winning captain had said.

Sri Lankan finished 9th on the Cricket World Cup points table winning 2 matches and losing 7 games. After the team’s poor run in the World Cup, the Sri Lankan cricket board was suspended by the International Cricket Council with immediate effect because of extensive government interference in the board’s administration.

-with inputs from agencies