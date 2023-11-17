Scam alert: BIA warns public of fraudulent social media ads

The Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has cautioned the general public of unofficial social media pages publishing fake advertisements offering unclaimed luggage for sale at low cost.

In a statement, the BIA asserted that these social media pages are entirely fraudulent and not endorsed by Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Private Ltd.

Accordingly, it further urged everyone to be vigilant in responding to such advertisements with offers on specific products claiming to be from Bandaranaike International Airport and to report the relevant pages scam if such advertisements are seen.

Pretending to be the official Facebook page of Bandaranaike International Airport, an unofficial social media page had recently advertised that lost suitcases from airport customers in Sri Lanka are being sold at 1 US dollar, claiming that there is “no place to store” the lost pieces of luggage at the airport.