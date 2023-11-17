President Ranil congratulates new Maldivian counterpart on inauguration

November 17, 2023   08:34 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed felicitations to the new President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu at the inauguration ceremony Malé on Friday (Nov.17).

The Sri Lankan leader left the island for the Maldives on Thursday evening to take part in the ceremony.

According to foreign media, more than 3,000 guests including the leaders of neighbouring countries had been invited to attend the inauguration.

New Maldivian President Muizzu, in his inauguration speech, said the Indian Ocean archipelago would have a “thick red line” when it comes to security-related issues while pledging to respect the “security red line of any other country”.

Dr. Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential election in September, beating incumbent Ibrahim Solih in a second-round runoff.

Following Dr. Muizzu’s presidential election victory, the Sri Lankan leader had expressed his desire to elevate the existing close and friendly bilateral relations into a robust and multi-faceted partnership.

