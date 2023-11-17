Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant out of order

Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant out of order

November 17, 2023   09:06 pm

The Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant will remain inoperative from tonight (nov.17), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

According to the state-owned utility, the high-pressure preheater had suffered a breakdown this evening.

The power plants staff members have already initiated the preliminary measures to restore the out-of-order generating unit.

Meanwhile, the Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant which remained inoperative since June 13 has completed the scheduled major overhaul maintenance work and is now undergoing inspections.

As such, this generating unit is expected to be connected to the national grid as soon as possible, the CEB said further, assuring that generation of electricity would not be hampered by this situation.

