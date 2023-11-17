Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station shut down for 6 weeks

The Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station, which generates 165MW of electricity, will be shut down from today (Nov.17) for scheduled maintenance of both its gas turbine and steam turbine.

Thereby, the naphtha-fuelled power station will be on maintenance for 6 weeks, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

Meanwhile, the Unit 2 generator of Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai will also remain out of order from tonight as its high-pressure heater system has suffered an emergency breakdown.

The Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant, which remained deactivated since June 2023, has completed the scheduled major overhaul maintenance work and is now undergoing a test run.

Accordingly, this generating unit is expected to be connected to the national grid as soon as possible, the CEB added.