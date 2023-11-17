Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station shut down for 6 weeks

Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station shut down for 6 weeks

November 17, 2023   10:24 pm

The Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station, which generates 165MW of electricity, will be shut down from today (Nov.17) for scheduled maintenance of both its gas turbine and steam turbine.

Thereby, the naphtha-fuelled power station will be on maintenance for 6 weeks, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

Meanwhile, the Unit 2 generator of Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai will also remain out of order from tonight as its high-pressure heater system has suffered an emergency breakdown.

The Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant, which remained deactivated since June 2023, has completed the scheduled major overhaul maintenance work and is now undergoing a test run.

Accordingly, this generating unit is expected to be connected to the national grid as soon as possible, the CEB added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

Sri Lanka to seek investors for nuclear power plants (English)

Sri Lanka to seek investors for nuclear power plants (English)

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (English)

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (English)

Terms of Sri Lanka's debt deal with China shared with other creditors  report (English)

Terms of Sri Lanka's debt deal with China shared with other creditors  report (English)

SLC's suspension, hosting of U-19 World Cup to be debated at upcoming ICC board meeting

SLC's suspension, hosting of U-19 World Cup to be debated at upcoming ICC board meeting

COPE meetings suspended until further notice after much-debated inquiry of SLC

COPE meetings suspended until further notice after much-debated inquiry of SLC

Sri Lankan govt. expresses regret over comments targeting BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Sri Lankan govt. expresses regret over comments targeting BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Top performers of 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam speak of their ambitions

Top performers of 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam speak of their ambitions