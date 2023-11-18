Heavy showers of about 100mm expected in several provinces

November 18, 2023   08:48 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01:00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Nov.18).

Heavy showers of about 100mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable in directions in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

