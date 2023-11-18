Aravinda de Silva calls for unity in Sri Lankan cricket, urges to stop blame game

Sri Lankan cricket icon Aravinda de Silva, who was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame, returned to the island early this morning (Nov.18).

Three cricketing greats, namely Aravinda de Silva, Diana Edulji, and Virender Sehwag were added to the prestigious list of legends that comprise the ICC Hall of Fame, following a voting process conducted among existing Hall of Famers, media representatives, and senior executives from FICA and the ICC.

The ICC Hall of Fame honours the greatest international cricketers throughout the long history of the sport, and the enduring legacies of de Silva, Edulji, and Sehwag joined as inductees number 110, 111, and 112 respectively.

De Silva enjoyed a 19-year international career for Sri Lanka, notably playing a starring role in their memorable run to victory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1996.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the Class of 2023 was inducted in a special on-field ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai during the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15.

Upon arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake following the induction, he told the media that he was profoundly delighted at the achievement.

De Silva also expressed hopes about the revival of Sri Lankan cricket. When asked about the current national team’s 2023 World Cup campaign, the cricket legend said defeat is a universal experience, and that the squad needs support to get back on its feet.

Calling for a long-term action plan to revive Sri Lankan cricket, de Silva stressed the importance of unity and working in tandem for the sake of the sport. Letting go of one’s ego and dropping the blame game will help improve the situation, he emphasized.

De Silva said the national squad does not fall short of the skills but needs proper guidance to overcome the current predicament.

Commenting on the suspension imposed by ICC on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), de Silva said the authorities should hold talks with the international cricket governing body and reach a consensus.